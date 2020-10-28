Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed Yet Again; Will Start Shipping From December 10

Highly anticipated game Cyberpunk 2077 is being delayed yet again, the developers announced on Tuesday, saying that they are still working on the launch day patch for the game, which was slated to launch on November 19. In a note shared via Twitter, the developers at CD Projekt Red said that the game has been moved ahead by 21 days, and will now launch on December 10. The developers said that the biggest challenge was to ship the game on current consoles, next generation consoles, and PC at the same time, which requires preparing and testing nine versions of the game while working from home.

The statement was shared by CD Projekt Red on the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter handle. "We need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly. We’re aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do," the developers said. In October, CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk has gone gold - a term used for when the game is complete and has passed certification. Back then, the developers had promised that there will be no more delays, and the game will definitely launch on November 9.

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

A report in The Verge says that the developers have finished the release version, but CD Projekt Red has been developing further updates for the day of the game's release. "This is the time period we under-calculated,” the statement said. Being one of the most anticipated games of the year, Cyberpunk is now coming at the very end of 2020.