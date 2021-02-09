Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Red's Internal System Hacked, Attacker Leaves a Ransom Note

CD Projekt has become a target of cyber attack, which compromised some of its internal systems, the Polish video game maker said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"An unidentified actor gained unauthorized access to our internal network, collected certain data belonging to CD PROJEKT capital group, and left a ransom note," it said in a statement. The company's shares dropped 6 percent by to PLN 270 (Rs 5,316) by 08:41 AM GMT (02:11 PM IST).

CD Projekt added it was still investigating the incident but to the best of its knowledge, the compromised systems did not contain any personal data of its players or users of its services.

CD Projekt has been in the limelight recently amid the troubled roll-out of its long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 game. The company said it will closely cooperate with authorities to fully investigate this incident.