Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Clarify That There's No Special Policy In Place for PS4, Xbox One Refunds

As reports of the hideous experience that CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 has been on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles (at least), the developers at CD Projekt Red apologies in a statement, where they also offered a refund for those who are not satisfied with the game. However, within a couple of days of putting out a statement, the company executives have issued a clarification that refunds for Cyberpunk 2077 will only be subject to existing retailer policies, and there is no special policy in place from the company. During a call with investors yesterday, managers at CD Projekt Red said that they are not encouraging anyone to return the game and that they have not applied any special policy to refund PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers.

According to a report in gaming website Kotaku, investors asked CD Projekt Red twice to clarify what was going on with refunds. The company has not shared any details on how many refunds have been processed, since a lot of it is dependent on Sony and Microsoft's return policies. The Kotaku report quotes CD Projekt Red's Senior Vice President of Business, Michal Nowakowski as saying that Microsoft and Sony have refund policies for every product that is released digitally on their stores. "Despite several articles I've seen that things are being set up just for us, it's actually not true," Nowakowski was quoted by Kotaku as telling CD Projekt Red's investors. "Anyone who has purchased any title on the PlayStation Network or the Xbox Store can ask for a refund. Our procedure here with Microsoft and Sony is not different than with any other title released on any of the two consoles," Nowakowski further clarified in the call with investors.

The confusion that Nowakowski tried to clear with CD Projekt Red investors stemmed from CD Projekt Red's own statement earlier this week, that said that anyone who is not pleased with the PS4 or Xbox One game and is not willing to wait for a fix can request for a refund. This made it seem like CD Projekt Red is offering a refund by itself. "We would appreciate it if you would give us a chance, but if you are not pleased with the game on your console and don’t want to wait for updates, you can opt to refund your copy," the company had said in its statement.

In its statement, CD Projekt Red said that owners of the digital version of the game can use the refund system on PSN and Xbox, and anyone who has bought a disc can try for a refund at the store they got it from. If that doesn't work, users can contact helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com and "we will do our best to help," the developers said.

According to the Kotaku report, there have been mixed results for those trying to get a refund.

PlayStation 4 users can only get a refund on a pre-ordered game, and not a post-launch version of the game. In order to initiate a refund, the pre-orders that have been made more than 14 days before the release of a game can be refunded at any time up until the release of the game. For purchases made fewer than 14 days before the release date, users can request a refund till up to 14 days after the purchase. For Xbox users, most refunds are not eligible for a refund after 14 days of making the purchase.

News18.com has written to the email address provided by the developers for Cyberpunk 2077. We will update this space as and when we get a response for the same.