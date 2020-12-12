Cyberpunk 2077 Game Gets A New Patch That Includes Fix For Epilepsy And Major Bug Fixes

The Cyberpunk 2077 first hotfix is now live for the Sony PlayStation consoles and the PC. The Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red (CDPR) says that the update is rolling out with improvements in the game that could reduce the potential for some sequences to induce epileptic symptoms. The developers say that there has been a change in the way that “braindance” sequences look. The Hotfix 1.04 which is now rolling out says that “modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude.” This update rolls out just a few hours after the announcement that Cyberpunk 2077’s Quadra V-Tech car is arriving on the Forza Horizon game.

At this time, CDPR says that while the Hotfix 1.04 is now rolling out for the PC and Sony PlayStation consoles now, while an update for Microsoft Xbox consoles is in the works. The update should also fix a lot of glitches and bugs, particularly on the Sony PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox One consoles, including number of crashes, choppy gameplay, freezes, strangely geometric NPCs, and more. The previous PlayStation and Xbox console users are also reporting glitches and bugs, including a car appearing out of nowhere in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 finally rolled out after months of delay on the Sony PlayStation, Microsoft Xbox, PC, Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming platforms. It has been priced at Rs 3,499 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles and is priced at Rs 2,999 for PC in India.

Here are the complete Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.04 release notes.

Quests

• Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press.

• Fixed an issue with starting conversation with Johnny at the end in Life During Wartime.

• Corrected a rare issue with NPCs no longer calling V if A Like Supreme quest was abandoned mid-way.

• Fixed an issue with Nix not going into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE.

• Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left.

• Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy.

• Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals.

• Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway.

• Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M'ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission.

• Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence.

• Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River.

• Fixed an issue with conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm.

• Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River.

• Fixed the objective “Go into booth 9” not completing if the room’s entered too fast in Automatic Love.

• Fixed Jackie’s issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc.

• Other quest fixes

Gameplay

• Fixed the preview in weapon crafting.

Visual

• Reduced vehicle appearance pop-in.

• Speeded up switching first person perspective to third person perspective in a vehicle.

• Fixed issues with animations missing from important quest NPCs during cinematics.

Performance & Stability

• Improved stability, including various crash fixes.

Miscellaneous

• Modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude.

• Removed copyrighted songs incorrectly present in the game with "Disable Copyrighted Music" feature toggled on.

PC-specific

• Switching language to default in the in-game settings now correctly sets it to the language of your Steam client.

Console-specific

• Improved reflections quality on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to eliminate the smudge effect.

• Fixed “The Wasteland” achievement being stuck on 97% after completing all relevant missions in The Badlands on Xbox.

• Fixed an issue with missing PT-BR VO for Xbox players in Americas.