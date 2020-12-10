Cyberpunk 2077 Gamers on PS4 and Xbox One Are Reporting Major Glitches On Launch Day

CD Projekt Red's open world RPG Cyberpunk 2077 finally launched today after months of speculation and multiple delays. The game is already available to purchase on PlayStation and Xbox stores and has can be played immediately on both the new and old generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles. However, not even a day into the game's final rollout, and players on previous generation consoles are reporting about an extremely unoptimised experience on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, including the beefier versions - the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

According to a report in Polygon, people on social media are showing reporting massive glitches, frame rate issues, major pop-ins, and more issues with the Cyberpunk 2077 game on their PS4 and Xbox One consoles. It is unclear if all the people reporting glitches on social media are trying the game with the day zero patch, since many found workarounds to play the game earlier than the release in their area by changing their consoles' time zone. Folks at Polygon even claim to have watched about a dozen Cyberpunk 2077 livestreams on PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, and Xbox One X consoles. The report says that they saw a decent number of crashes, choppy gameplay, freezes, strangely geometric NPCs, and more. While some of the user reports on social media come from those who are not using the day one patch, the report says that technical hiccups of some variety or other seem pervasive on all versions of the older consoles based on what they have seen on Twitch and YouTube livestreams. Further, the report cites Reddit posts that highlight the same problem.

While people on the previous generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles are reporting problems with the game, there don't seem to be any issues with PC gamers. It is also worth noting that early reviewers of the game were provided with only the PC code of Cyberpunk 2077. During one Xbox One stream, Polygon saw a player complain because a car appeared out of nowhere, causing them to crash. Another player Xbox One had to restart their game after trying to fast forward through dialogue — something that happened more than once during a single broadcast. The game seems to struggle the most when running during open-world segments, the Polygon report suggests.

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has not responded on a request for comment. This comes as an inexcusable issue as the developers had said that the game is ready for PS4 and Xbox One consoles back in November, and said that they need more time to perfect the game on next generation consoles.

Several users have took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the new game. The format has fans upload images of PS1, PS2, or Nintendo N64 games in order to draw comparisons as to just how bad the console version of Cyberpunk 2077 is.

Imagine defending this. Cyberpunk 2077 is a terrible game. Base PS4 footage.

Long story short:Rockstar is still unmatched at making immersive open-worlds #Cyberpunk2077

Fix the game on base Ps4 consoles please. What is that 720p resolution? Frame drops , blurry visuals, crashes ! What the hell guys. This game ruined our experience and no doubt it's gonna worst experience ever

This is Cyberpunk 2077 - PS4 version 1.00. Resolution is literally below 720p and the game takes 20 seconds to load in textures. Inexcusable. Unfathomable. Unplayable.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been launched at Rs 3,499 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles and is priced at Rs 2,999 for PC in India. Separately, gamers can buy the Cyberpunk 2077 disc on Amazon for Rs 3,999 for Xbox and PlayStation, while the PC game disc is priced at Rs 2,499 on Amazon.

The Cyberpunk 2077 game for PlayStation and Xbox consoles comes with backward compatibility, meaning that those who buy the game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One series console will be able to play it on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at no extra cost. The game's PlayStation Store listing says that some features of the game are absent on the PS4, nothing of this sort is mentioned in the Xbox Store listing. For PS4, the Cyberpunk 2077 game is a total of 63.88GB in size, while the Xbox listing doesn't give out the size of the game, it was recently reported that the game will take up less than 60GB on the Xbox. For PC, it is reported to take up about 70GB of disk space.