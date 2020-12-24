Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Third Hotfix (1.06) Within 2 Weeks of Launch, 8MB Save Game File Limit Removed

Within two weeks of launch, Cyberpunk has already received three hotfixes, with the latest one, Hotfix 1.06 bringing optimisations for Xbox, PlayStation consoles as well as PCs. Hotfix 1.06 removes the 8MB save file limit that was not letting people save their game. Cyberpunk 2077 launched on December 10 with a lot of glitches and bugs that in many instances, made the game unplayable.

According to the information available on the Cyberpunk 2077 website, the Hotfix 1.06 is now available for all PC and gaming consoles. The changelog says "Dum Dum will no longer go missin from Totentanz enterance during the Second Conflict." Dum Dum is a Maelstrom gang member in the Second Conflict quest whom they will meet at Totentanz - an abandoned factory and gangers' hideout as well as party place. Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red had earlier said that it was working on a potential workaround to the problem of the missing NPC. The second most important change is for consoles. The latest hotfix brings improved memory management and stability, that will result in fewer crashes. Further, the hotfix removed the 8MB save file size limit for PC gamers who were having troubles saving their progress.

As mentioned above, this is the third hotfix for Cyberpunk 2077 since its December 10 launch. The game launched to a bunch of negative reviews, especially from those playing on previous generation consoles. Cyberpunk 2077 was also removed from the Sony PlayStation Store earlier this month, and Microsoft has also said that it is offering refunds to those who are not happy with the game.