Cyberpunk 2077 Is Back on PlayStation Store; PS4 Gamers Still Advised to Steer Clear

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 is finally back on the PlayStation store, more than six months after it was removed for being too buggy. The game has returned to the PS Store with a huge warning for PlayStation 4 users, which says that PS4 users may continue to experience some performance issues. The developers, however, said that PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of the game will provide the best experience on PlayStation. “Users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while we continue to improve stability across all platforms," CD Projekt Red said. Sony also has a warning for the users who want to download Cyberpunk 2077 now, which tells users that a PS4 purchse is “not recommended," and says that for the best experience, users need to play Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS4 Pro or the PS5.

Cyberpunk 2077 originally debuted in December 2020 after going through multiple delays. The game, however, launched to severe glitches and bugs on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. So much so that people started calling out the developers at CD Projekt Red for a refund on the game. Microsoft even added a warning label on the Xbox store, while Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 down entirely after a week of the game’s launch. The developers at CD Projekt Red also issued a statement back then, apologising for the bad experience due to the technical issues.

The developers have since then been patching the game with constant updates and Hotfixes, but that is clearly not enough for the game to run smoothly on older gaming consoles. A free next-gen upgrade will be available for Cyberpunk 2077 in the second half of 2021, with more fixes planned throughout the year.

