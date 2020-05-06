Cyberpunk 2077 is Getting an Early Preview on June 11: Here's What You Can Expect

CD Projekt RED has announced that it will preview "Cyberpunk 2077" on June 11. The sci-fi action-adventure has already confirmed its release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google's Stadia service. Announcing its intentions through Twitter, developer and publisher CD Projekt announced a Night City Wire event with the studio's Global Community Lead, Marcin Momot, confirming previews of a visual nature -- "stuff will be shown."

Thursday, June 11 would have been the last day of the 2020 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), an annual video game industry event this year cancelled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. CD Projekt RED's "Cyberpunk 2077" was one of the most well-received previews shown at E3 2018 and again at E3 2019. The June event takes place on the same day as Electronic Arts' EA Play Live, a digital showcase replacing its regular E3-adjacent preview and demonstration. EA Play and Night City Wire join a number of other video game events moving online.

Among them, Xbox is beginning its monthly Xbox 20/20 presentations on May 7, focusing on the benefits of late 2020's Xbox Series X console and the Xbox ecosystem as a whole, while the Summer Game Fest spans several months and will include a Steam Game Festival running June 9-14. Successive delays have moved "Cyberpunk 2077" closer to the anticipated release of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Prior to "Cyberpunk 2077," CD Projekt RED was best known for "The Witcher" franchise of medieval fantasy action adventures.

They were adapted from the novels and short stories by Andrzej Sapkowski, whose works provided the basis for Netflix's December 2019 show of the same name. "Cyberpunk 2077" is based on a tabletop role-playing franchise and its anticipated scope, production values and non-linear nature have been compared to those of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise.