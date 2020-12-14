Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Disaster: Devs Apologise For PS4 And Xbox Glitches, Offer Refunds

Cuberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red was one of the most hyped game launch in 2020. However, the much anticipated launch came with its own problems. A lot of problems. While new-generation console and PC gamers did not report as many issues, those playing Cyberpunk 2077 on previous generation PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles reported a host of issues like frame rate drops, screen freezes, and most importantly, the sub-par graphics (a recent gameplay video shows the game runs on 900p resolution on PS4 and 1188p on PS4 Pro) among other issues. As reports keep coming in of people finding glitches in the game almost everyday, the developers have released a statement admitting that the game could have been made better on the previous generation consoles. In the statement, developers at CD Projekt Red have apologised for the inconvenience and have promised a fix in the near future. Further, the developers have promised a full refund for those who are not willing to wait for the fixes.

The developers issued the statement via the Cyberpunk 2077 official Twitter handle. "First of all, we would like to start by apologising to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase," the statement reads. Further, the statement goes on to promise that the developers will fix the bugs and crashes and improve the overall experience. The company said that the first round of updates have been released and the next is coming within the next 7 days. "Expect more, as we will frequently update whenever new improvements are ready," the company said. The developers said that after the holidays, Cyberpunk 2077 will see two large patches with the first one rolling out in January, and the second coming in February 2021. Together, these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles. "We will be informing you about the contents of each patch ahead of their release," the statement further said.

However, the statement said that the game still won't look like how it does on a high-end PC or next-gen consoles, but will be a closer experience than it currently is. The statement also said that those who are not satisfied with the game on their consoles and don't want to wait for updates can opt for a refund of their copy. For digital games, the developers said that users can return it in the refund system of PSN or Xbox respectively. For the boxed version, the developers at CD Projekt Red said users can first try to get a refund at the store they purchased the game at, and in case that does not work, they can write to helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com and they will do their best to help. The company said that users can get a refund for their game till December 21 (a week from today).

The statement ends with saying that PC gamers will also be getting regular updates and fixes which will gradually improve the game.

Since the day of the launch (December 10), Cyberpunk 2077 gamers on PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox One consoles, and PC have been complaining about major bugs and glitches in the game. Some have even went on to say that the game is "unplayable" on previous generation consoles. While most reports say that the game is really good, the amount of bugs make it a very frustrating experience to play on previous generation consoles.