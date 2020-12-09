Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Set for Tomorrow, Here's Its Global Release Time and Other Availability Details

The highly anticipated game Cyberpunk 2077 will finally launch on December 10, and its developers CD Projekt has revealed that some user with the PC or Google Stadia versions of the title will have its access earlier than the rests. In a tweet last week, the developers had said that users in the PST, EST, COT, and BRT time zones would have its access later today, that is, December. Whereas, gamers with PCs or Google Stadia account living in the eastern part of the world will only be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 on December 10. In India, it will release at 5:30 PM tomorrow, while gamers with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077 in the country will have access at midnight on December 10. The title by CD Projekt Red was originally scheduled for an April 2020 release, which was then postponed to September 17, and then again to November 19.

The game will be playable on the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and Series X as well. Recently, its developers released a new gameplay trailer that shows how the game will look on the PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5 consoles. The gameplay trailer had revealed that the title has constant narration that sets up the backdrop, protagonist story, and player choices. Notably, Cyberpunk 2077 will also be the first game to use the REDengine technology developed by the Polish company. The producer of the game Richard Borzymowski had previously said that the title would have ray tracing and other graphical updates to leverage the new generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles. In terms of the plot, it is set in the dystopian Night City, marked by six distinct regions. Gamers will take control of V, a mercenary outlaw whose ultimate motive will be to acquire a prototype chip implant that is the key to immortality. Notably, users can also customise the character's cyberware, skillset and playstyle. The game further features Hollywood star Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand.

The wait is almost over!If you're looking to play #Cyberpunk2077 as soon as it's available, here's a map with global release timings. For PC and Stadia players, the release is simultaneous and scheduled for midnight GMT, and for all console players – midnight local time. pic.twitter.com/W0QLIFAhH1 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 3, 2020

In terms of the running time, some early reviews of the Cyberpunk 2077 have suggested that its main campaign is relatively short, and can be completed within the range of 15 to 20 hours. Earlier in September, its developers had stated that the game would be shorter than The Witcher 3. As per an analysis by How Long to Beat, the Witcher 3' main quest takes nearly 51 hours to finish. And in case of users want to explore every nook and cranny of the title, they might get just over 100 hours, as previously suggested by Lukasz Babiel who is the QA Lead at CD Projekt RED. Cyberpunk 2077 is available to pre-order on PlayStation Store for Rs 3,499 while Xbox users can purchase the game Store for Rs 3,490 on the Microsoft. PC users can have it access via Games The Shop for Rs. 2,499. Google Stadia that is not available in India yet, is offering Cyberpunk 2077 at $60 (approx Rs 4,400).