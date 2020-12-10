Cyberpunk 2077 Launched: Priced At Rs 3,499 for PlayStation & Xbox Consoles, PC Game Costs Rs 2,999

The highly anticipated CD Projekt Red game Cyberpunk 2077 featuring Keanu Reaves is finally live for people to purchase and play. Cyberpunk 2077 comes after months of delay, and the game is now available to play on all platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming platforms and can be purchased from their respective stores. The game has been launched at Rs 3,499 for PlayStation and Xbox consoles and is priced at Rs 2,999 for PC in India. Separately, gamers can buy the Cyberpunk 2077 disc on Amazon for Rs 3,999 for Xbox and PlayStation, while the PC game disc is priced at Rs 2,499 on Amazon.

The Cyberpunk 2077 game for PlayStation and Xbox consoles comes with backward compatibility, meaning that those who buy the game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One series console will be able to play it on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at no extra cost. The game's PlayStation Store listing says that some features of the game are absent on the PS4, nothing of this sort is mentioned in the Xbox Store listing. For PS4, the Cyberpunk 2077 game is a total of 63.88GB in size, while the Xbox listing doesn't give out the size of the game, it was recently reported that the game will take up less than 60GB on the Xbox. For PC, it is reported to take up about 70GB of disk space. CD Projekt Red shared PC requirements for the game last month for running it at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolution.

In terms of the running time, some early reviews of the Cyberpunk 2077 have suggested that its main campaign is relatively short, and can be completed within the range of 15 to 20 hours. Earlier in September, its developers had stated that the game would be shorter than The Witcher 3. As per an analysis by How Long to Beat, the Witcher 3' main quest takes nearly 51 hours to finish. And in case of users want to explore every nook and cranny of the title, they might get just over 100 hours, as previously suggested by Lukasz Babiel who is the QA Lead at CD Projekt RED.