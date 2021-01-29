Cyberpunk 2077 Makers Have Taken Down a Mod That Let Users Have Sex With Keanu Reeves

Cyberpunk 2077 makers have asked gamers to stop having sex with Keanu Reeves. Yes, you read that right. According to a recent report, there was a mod for CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 that let users have sex with a version of Keanu Reeves' character. Now, while the mod did not allow for the activity itself, it was a collection of skins that could be swapped with/ on to certain characters or items in the game. As the collection included Keanu Reeves' character's skin, some people started putting it on 'Joytoy' sex robots in order to have sex with him.

According to the Eurogamer report, the mod let users swap Johnny Silverhand, Keanu Reeves' character's skin on to a 'Joytoy' sex robot, letting users engage in a brief (and thankfully not very graphic) sex scene with the Keanu Reeves' look-alike sex robot. In a statement to PC Gamer, CD Projekt Red said that it is removing the mod as it violates the game's policy on user-generated content. The policy says that user-generated content on Cyberpunk 2077 can not be "harmful towards others," especially when it comes to mods. "In the case of model swaps, especially those that involve explicit situations, it can be perceived as harmful by the people who lent us their appearance for the purpose of creating characters in Cyberpunk 2077,” the developer was quoted by PC Gamer as saying.

The mod that allowed users to put Silverhand's skin on a Joytoy sex robot was created by one Catmino and was hosted on Nexus mods. The mod, however, was not a very well-made and detailed add-on, according to reports. All it did was swap textures without bringing over Johnny's animations or voice to the Joytoy. It is important to note that Keanu Reeves' character Johnny Silverhand does have sex scenes in the actual game, which are seen from the player's perspective.