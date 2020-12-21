Cyberpunk 2077 Players Are Reportedly Having Trouble Saving Their Game Due To A Save File Limit

The problems for Cyberpunk 2077 makers don't seem to end. After the game's disastrous launch for previous generation consoles PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Cyberpunk 2077 players are now reporting that if their saved files become too big they get corrupted. According to a report, if the saved file exceeds 8MB in size, the players cannot load it and they get an error message. This comes as the latest in the long list of bugs that have been found in Cyberpunk 2077 since its launch on December 10.

According to information shared on Reddit and CD Projekt RED forums, Cyberpunk 2077 has 8MB size cap on saved files. The users whose file size exceeds the limit are shown a message that says their saved file is damaged and can not be loaded. The size of the saved file increases if a user has picked up too many items and craft materials. Given that Cyberpunk 2077 is full of pickup and loot items, it is quite a frustrating problem for gamers. The developers of the game have responded to the problem on CD Projekt Red's GOG.com support page. They have said that if the save file is damaged, it can't be recovered. For now, it seems that the only way to avoid this is if users pick less items before saving their game or use an older save file to continue playing. "If you have used the item duplication glitch, please load a save file not affected by it," the developers said in their response, adding that they will increase the save file size limit in a future patch.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been neck-deep in glitch reports from users since its launch on December 10. The game launched to an extremely glitchy gameplay on previous generation of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. To address the glitches, the developers have launched two hotfixes - 1.04 and 1.05 for the game since its launch on December 10. Sony has even pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation store, owing to the complaints and is offering a full refund to those who purchased the game. Microsoft is also now offering refunds to players who bought the game from the Microsoft Store. However, Microsoft has not removed the game from the Xbox store.