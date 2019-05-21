Take the pledge to vote

Tech
»
1-min read

Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date Rumored For E3 2019

Ambitious and highly anticipated "Cyberpunk 2077," a sci-fi action adventure from the studio behind video game franchise "The Witcher," is thought to be in line for a release date announcement at the June 9 Xbox Media Briefing.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:May 21, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
Already confirmed by its studio for the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo, "Cyberpunk 2077" is now said to be set for a target release date announcement and a new trailer. That's according to a post on internet message board NeoGAF, with one of its members claiming insider information on Microsoft's next year and a half. Other titles named for inclusion during Xbox's 2019 E3 Media Briefing included "Halo Infinite" for a new trailer and 2020 release on both Xbox One and its successor, as well as test dates for cloud gaming service Project xCloud and a teaser for the Xbox One's replacement console.

They were named as certainties for the Xbox show along with new looks at "The Outer Worlds," the next title from recent Microsoft acquisition Ninja Theory, a new "Fable" game, "Sea of Thieves" and "Battletoads," as well as trailers and 2019 release dates for "Gears 5," "Gears Tactics" and "Ori and the Will of the Wisps." The forum poster, Braldryr, uploaded a sequence of photos showing collected business cards and hall passes from previous E3 events as proof of their credentials.

CD Projekt Red, the game studio behind "Cyberpunk 2077" as well as successful fantasy action franchise "The Witcher," confirmed its game's presence in February.
