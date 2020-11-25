Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer Shows Gameplay on PlayStation 5 and PS4 Pro Ahead of Dec 10 Launch

The much awaited Cyberpunk 2077 game is releasing on December 10. Ahead of the game, the developers have released a new gameplay trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 that shows how the game will look on the PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5. The video showcases the game running on the new PlayStation console, as well as the flagship PS4 Pro from the previous generation via backward compatibility. Cyberpunk 2077 will be released for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Google Stadia on December 10 and will be playable on the Xbox Series S | Series X and the PlayStation 5 upon launch.

The gameplay shown in the new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer is taken from the Nomad lifepath, one of the three playable backstories that players can choose to jump into when they begin their adventure. PROJEKT RED, the developers for Cyberpunk 2077 said that the PlayStation footage is available to watch on Cyberpunk 2077’s YouTube channel right now. The trailer does not show Cyberpunk 2077's gameplay on the Xbox One or the latest Xbox Series X|S. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of 2020, derived from the Cyberpunk franchise which was writted by Mike Pondsmith. PROJEKT RED has been reportedly developing Cyberpunk 2077 since 2012.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be the first game to use the REDengine technology developed by CD Projekt RED. The producer of the game Richard Borzymowski has said that the game will also have ray tracing and other graphical updates to leverage the new generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

In October, CD PROJEKT RED announced that it will launch Cyberpunk 2077 on December 10, and will bring compatibility for the new generation of gaming consoles from day one. Earlier, the game was supposed to be released on November 19.