Cyberpunk 2077 Wait Is Over, Launch Set For December 10 With Early Access For Some

The highly anticipated game Cyberpunk 2077 will finally launch on December 10, but some users may have its access a day early depending on where they live. The developers of the game CD Projekt Red in a tweet explains that all users planning to play the title on PC or Google Stadia would have its access at midnight GMT on December 10. That also means that gamers living in the PST, EST, COT, and BRT time zones will have access on December 9. Whereas, gamers with PCs or Google Stadia living in the eastern part of the world including India will only be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 on December 10. The title by CD Projekt Red was originally scheduled for an April 2020 release, which was then postponed to September 17, and then again to November 19.

The company in the tweet further notes that users with gaming consoles such as Xbox Series S and Series X, Sony PlayStation 5 and PS 4, and so on will get have access to Cyberpunk 2077 at midnight (local time) on December 10. It means for users in India whether they are playing the title on PC or gaming consoles will only be able to play on the scheduled date.

Recently, its developers released a new gameplay trailer that shows how the game will look on the PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5 consoles. The gameplay trailer had revealed that the title has constant narration that sets up the backdrop, protagonist story, and player choices. Notably, Cyberpunk 2077 will also be the first game to use the REDengine technology developed by the Polish company. The producer of the game Richard Borzymowski had previously said that the title will have ray tracing and other graphical updates to leverage the new generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles. In terms of the plot, it is set in the dystopian Night City, marked by six distinct regions. Gamers will take control of V, a mercenary outlaw whose ultimate motive will be to acquire a prototype chip implant that is the key to immortality. Notably, users can also customise the character's cyberware, skillset and playstyle. The game further features Hollywood star Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand.

The wait is almost over!If you're looking to play #Cyberpunk2077 as soon as it's available, here's a map with global release timings. For PC and Stadia players, the release is simultaneous and scheduled for midnight GMT, and for all console players – midnight local time. pic.twitter.com/W0QLIFAhH1 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 3, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is available to pre-order on PlayStation Store for Rs 3,499 while Xbox users can purchase the game Store for Rs 3,490 on the Microsoft. PC users can have it access via Games The Shop for Rs. 2,499. Google Stadia that is not available in India yet, is offering Cyberpunk 2077 at $60 (approx Rs 4,400).