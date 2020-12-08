Cyberpunk 2077 Will Finally Debut on December 10 But How Long Will it Take to Finish the Game?

Cyberpunk 2077 wait is almost over, and the title by CD Projekt RED will finally arrive on December 10. But ahead of its official launch, many anticipating fans who have been waiting for it for years, are left wondering, how long is Cyberpunk 2077? Well, the answer here varies as the title is an open-world RPG (role-playing game) with tons to do besides the main quest, meaning the gamers can spend even days exploring all its nitty-gritty. Although, early Cyberpunk 2077 reviews suggest that the game's main campaign is relatively short, with some indicating that it can be completed within the range of 15 to 20 hours.

In its review, The Washington Post' Gene Park says that he reached the end of the main story after 15 hours. However, Park cautions that he ignored many activities in the game deliberately, including mercenary work and interacting with the world's side characters. Additionally, an IGN review of Cyberpunk 2077 hints that the main plot can be finished in roughly 20 hours. Another 20 hours of side-questing gives the game more or less 45 hours of runtime. Earlier in September, Cyberpunk 2077 developers had stated that the game would be shorter than The Witcher 3. As per an analysis by How Long to Beat, the Witcher 3' main quest takes nearly 51 hours to finish. And in case you want to explore every nook and cranny of the title, you may easily get over 100 hours, as previously suggested by Lukasz Babiel who is the QA Lead at CD Projekt RED.

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/b4JL6bIVBf — Łukasz Babiel (@pjpkowski) November 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Cyberpunk 2077 developers had stated that the title would arrive a day early for some users with PC or Google Stadia account. The company had explained that users planning to play the title on PC or Google Stadia would have its access at midnight GMT on December 10, meaning gamers living in the PST, EST, COT, and BRT time zones will have access on December 9. Whereas, all the other customers in the eastern part of the world including in India will only be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 on December 10. Cyberpunk 2077 is available to pre-order on PlayStation Store for Rs 3,499 while Xbox users can purchase the game Store for Rs 3,490 on the Microsoft. PC users can have it access via Games The Shop for Rs. 2,499. Google Stadia that is not available in India yet, is offering Cyberpunk 2077 at $60 (approx Rs 4,400).