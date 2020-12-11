Cyberpunk 2077's Quadra V-Tech Car is Coming to Forza Horizon 4 Today

Cyberpunk 2077 has finally released, finally answering a number of questions that the considerable hype around the game had generated. Now, at last night’s The Game Awards 2020, Forza Horizon’s team made an official announcement that will give you the chance to drive around Forza-town in the Quadra V-Tech – the signature car in Cyberpunk 2077 that has featured in a number of its trailers so far.

Officially called the Quadra Turbo-R right now, the car has already received considerable pop culture hype, with keen enthusiasts and observers noting how the Quadra V-Tech is an interestingly thought-out rendition of classic ‘80s supercar design fused with what life may be in the 2050s and beyond. The car reportedly features a V10 engine, and has a rear-wheel drive configuration without any rear bumper protecting its exhaust manifold and air intake channels. It is reported to run on synthetic alcohol fuel, as noted in Cyberpunk fandom.

Players of Forza Horizon 4, the exclusive racing game on Xbox consoles, can get the Quadra V-Tech on their game accounts starting today, December 11. It is not clear if the Cyberpunk 2077 and Forza Horizon crossover will be a timed crossover, or whether the car will be retained on Forza after a limited amount of time as well.

Since its launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has received generally positive reviews, which is not always the case for games that are as hyped as this one. Nevertheless, the first day of the game saw a number of complaints regarding technical glitches in Cyberpunk 2077 that affected its gameplay and playability on platforms like the Sony PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Cyberpunk 2077 is now live for PC as well, and is also a feature in the latest generation Sony PS5 and Xbox Series X/Series S consoles.