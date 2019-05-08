Take the pledge to vote

Cyclone Fani: Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, Jio And BSNL Have Merged Networks in Odisha

Telecom operators BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Jio have merged to provide uninterrupted services in the cyclone-affected areas.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 4:32 PM IST
Cyclone Fani: Know How To Avail Any Mobile Network Across Bhubaneswar (PTI)
As Odisha recovers from Cyclone Fani, telecom and water services have been partially restored in Bhubaneswar and Puri after Cyclone Fani caused extensive damage in the state. As per information shared by Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), users can now connect to the mobile network of any telecom operator, as operators have merged networks to ensure all citizens in the state get network coverage seamlessly. On your phone, go to the ‘Settings’ option, and internet services can be availed by turning the ‘data roaming’ option on. Telecom operators BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Jio have merged to provide uninterrupted services in the cyclone-affected areas. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) have praised the companies for their move.




The death toll in Cyclone Fani rose to 29 on Sunday, two days after the "extremely severe" storm barrelled through coastal Odisha, causing widespread destruction and leaving hundreds grappling with water shortage and power cuts, an official said. Announcing a relief package for those affected by the calamity, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said all families in Puri and in those parts of Khurda, which had been "extremely severely affected" in the storm, will get 50 kg of rice, Rs 2,000 in cash and polythene sheets, if covered under the Food Security Act (FSA).

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also extended help to the Odisha government. "Government of Kerala and its people offer all assistance including sending of medical teams, providing fire and rescue services and electricity personnel if you deem any of them necessary. We will also be able to provide provisions, clothing, tarpaulin and other essentials in numbers that you may indicate," the Kerala CM's office said in a statement.
