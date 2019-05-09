Take the pledge to vote

Tech
»
1-min read

Cyclone Fani: Dish TV and D2H Announce Free Service Camps For DTH Subscribers in Odisha

There will be no service charges for the repair and restoration of services.

-- | News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2019, 2:03 PM IST
Loading...
As the state of Odisha deals with the aftermath of the devastation left behind by Cyclone Fani, direct to home (DTH) service providers Dish TV and D2H have announced they are setting up free service camps for subscribers in the state. As part of the camps, the DTH companies will provide free repair and installation.

Dish TV and D2H technicians will repair and restore damaged set top boxes (STBs) in users’ homes, and also repair or replace the outdoor units such as the dish antenna. “We are saddened to witness the intensity of the Cyclone FANI affecting many areas of Odisha. Post the calamity, the most critical and difficult phase is to restore life back to normalcy. Our service camps are offering installation, repair and restoration of the damaged set-top-box and outdoor units to resume DTH connectivity in the affected areas,” says Gurpreet Singh, Business Head - India 1, Dish TV India Limited.

If any subscriber calls the Dish TV or D2H customer care to register for repairs of their connection, they will not be charged any service charges for the repair work done. Dish TV currently has a user base of 23.6 million subscribers across India, and owns the D2H DTH service.

This announcement by Dish TV comes just a day after telecom operators Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, Jio and BSNL announced that they are merging the networks in the state of Odisha to ensure all subscribers get seamless network coverage in the state and while on national roaming.
