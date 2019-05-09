English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cyclone Fani: Dish TV and D2H Announce Free Service Camps For DTH Subscribers in Odisha
There will be no service charges for the repair and restoration of services.
There will be no service charges for the repair and restoration of services.
Loading...
As the state of Odisha deals with the aftermath of the devastation left behind by Cyclone Fani, direct to home (DTH) service providers Dish TV and D2H have announced they are setting up free service camps for subscribers in the state. As part of the camps, the DTH companies will provide free repair and installation.
Dish TV and D2H technicians will repair and restore damaged set top boxes (STBs) in users’ homes, and also repair or replace the outdoor units such as the dish antenna. “We are saddened to witness the intensity of the Cyclone FANI affecting many areas of Odisha. Post the calamity, the most critical and difficult phase is to restore life back to normalcy. Our service camps are offering installation, repair and restoration of the damaged set-top-box and outdoor units to resume DTH connectivity in the affected areas,” says Gurpreet Singh, Business Head - India 1, Dish TV India Limited.
If any subscriber calls the Dish TV or D2H customer care to register for repairs of their connection, they will not be charged any service charges for the repair work done. Dish TV currently has a user base of 23.6 million subscribers across India, and owns the D2H DTH service.
This announcement by Dish TV comes just a day after telecom operators Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, Jio and BSNL announced that they are merging the networks in the state of Odisha to ensure all subscribers get seamless network coverage in the state and while on national roaming.
Dish TV and D2H technicians will repair and restore damaged set top boxes (STBs) in users’ homes, and also repair or replace the outdoor units such as the dish antenna. “We are saddened to witness the intensity of the Cyclone FANI affecting many areas of Odisha. Post the calamity, the most critical and difficult phase is to restore life back to normalcy. Our service camps are offering installation, repair and restoration of the damaged set-top-box and outdoor units to resume DTH connectivity in the affected areas,” says Gurpreet Singh, Business Head - India 1, Dish TV India Limited.
If any subscriber calls the Dish TV or D2H customer care to register for repairs of their connection, they will not be charged any service charges for the repair work done. Dish TV currently has a user base of 23.6 million subscribers across India, and owns the D2H DTH service.
This announcement by Dish TV comes just a day after telecom operators Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, Jio and BSNL announced that they are merging the networks in the state of Odisha to ensure all subscribers get seamless network coverage in the state and while on national roaming.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MINI John Cooper Works Hot-Hatch Launched In India at Rs 43.5 Lakh
- Rangoli Chandel Warns Hrithik Roshan Over Mental Hai Kya & Super 30 Clash, Calls Him 'Jadoo'
- IPL 2019 | Prithvi Shaw Hilariously Mimics Dhawan's Signature Celebration
- Harry Kane's Words At Halftime Inspired Tottenham's Glorious Champions League Comeback
- PUBG Mobile Players Alert as Apex Legends Mobile is Confirmed by EA: Release Date, Crossplay And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results