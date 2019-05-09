English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cyclone Fani: Vodafone Revives 1,500 Cell Sites in Odisha as Telcos Continue Restoration
The Vodafone-Idea Group has claimed that connectivity has been restored in "large parts" of cyclone-hit areas, and users of other operators can use the network too.
Vodafone-Idea Group has reinstated a large number of network sites in the areas in Odisha that have been badly hit by the calamitous Cyclone Fani. The operator conglomerate has claimed that ever since the day the cyclone hit and raked in severe damages to all aspects of life, over 1,500 cell sites have been revived in a bit to restore network connectivity, which is crucial for communicating among the native residents of the area.
In a media statement, Vodafone stated, "VIL became the first operator to restore services in key locations of Puri (a largely popular tourist destination)," further adding that "3G and 4G services are now available across majority of the network in the impacted areas." In solidarity with the devastation that was brought about by one of the strongest cyclones in India in living memory, all telecom operators of India, including Airtel, Reliance Jio, state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Vodafone-Idea lifted network restrictions in Odisha to offer the best possible coverage of connectivity in the affected areas. To enable this, users will need to choose the networks manually on their phones, and ensure that data roaming is turned on.
According to Vodafone, the affected circle comprises nearly 4.5 lakh users, all of whom were either evacuated or left stranded without ample network connectivity to contact their family and peers. Despite the massive tariff rivalry, the operators chose to combine their abilities in order to do their bit for the affected. Being better prepared for the cyclone with superior satellites helped India minimise its casualties in the area, although the devastation of aspects such as cellphone sites and towers could not be avoided.
