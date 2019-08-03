D2h Has Enthusiastic Long Terms Recharge Offers With Free Viewing Days Bundled

Direct to Home (DTH) service provider D2h has now joined in on the fun with long-term recharge plans for its DTH customers. The DishTV-owned DTH operator is also offering additional free viewing days with the subscriptions, if a customer makes a long-duration recharge for their active connection. D2h’s offer is quite extensive, in comparison with the slightly less detailed offers that Tata Sky and Dish TV have. And by less detailed, we mean not as future-looking as D2h’s offers. And here is why.

D2h says that if you recharge for three months in advance, you get 7 days of free viewing added on. If you recharge for 6 months in one go, D2h will bundle 15 days of viewing for free, and extend your account’s validity accordingly. Then there is the option to recharge for 11 months and you get another month of viewing, that is 30 days, added to your account for free. This is in line with DishTV and in a way aligns with the annual recharge offer that Tata Sky has.

However, this is where things become a bit serious. D2h says that if you do a recharge for the next 22 months, they will add 60 days of extra viewing for free—that is two more months. If you raise the recharge amount to top up your account for the next 33 months, they will add another 90 days to that, which is three months. Have the courage to recharge your account for 44 months now itself? If yes, D2h will throw in another 120 days for free, which means another 4 months of free viewing. And the final offer that they have is the option to recharge for 55 months, you get 150 days of free TV viewing additionally.

The simple calculation you have to do is check the monthly subscription charge for your account, depending on the channels or channel packs you have selected, and do a simple multiplication with the number of months you wish to do the advance long-term recharge for. D2h offers multiple channel packages and options, and you will need to check your monthly subscription cost including the network capacity fee (NCF).

DishTV is now offering 7 days of extra subscription if you recharge your account for three months or more, 15 days of extra subscription if you recharge for 6 months or more and 30 days of extra subscription validity if you recharge your account for 11 months. The recharge amount has to be calculated based on your monthly subscription cost. TataSky has also updated the new Flexi Annual Plan. As a Tata Sky subscriber, you need a minimum recharge of 12 times your current subscription plan (also known as monthly recharge value or monthly recharge plan) to get one month extra of free subscription.

The new tariff order was rolled out earlier this year, after the TRAI mandated its implenentation, and thereby brought in effect new guidelines for the channel prices, bouquet costs and added the network capacity fee as well. This happened in the lead-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.