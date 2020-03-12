D2h Stream is a Smart STB For Live TV Plus Amazon Video, Disney+ Hotstar And More

Direct to home (DTH) services are becoming smarter than ever before. D2h, the Dish tv owned service provider, has announced a new smart set top box (STB) called d2h Stream. This runs Google’s Android TV smart TV platform and offers access to Live TV channels available on the d2h platform as well as access to video streaming apps including Watcho, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, ALTBalaji, YouTube and more. The d2h Stream HD STB is priced at Rs 3,999 for new subscribers and Rs 2,499 for existing users who want to upgrade. D2h says the Stream with Android TV 9.0 has built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast support, and also supports the Dolby audio formats. You will also get access to the Google Play Store which will allow users to download more apps. The d2h Stream’s remote allows direct access to Amazon Alexa virtual assistant, which allows you to use voice commands to control certain functionality of the STB.

D2h have also launched a d2h Magic voice enabled add-on kit for existing d2h subscribers. This can simply be plugged in to a d2h V7000 HDW RF STB and adds Wi-Fi, allows access to video streaming apps and has the Alexa assistant built in. That means you can set up what in the world of Alexa is known as skills for accessing functionality of third-party apps and also use voice commands to discover and play content, get the news updates, check sports scores and more. The d2h Magic stick is priced at Rs 1,199.

Have You Read?

Your Cable And DTH Bills Will Be More Affordable Now: Check if You Are on New Tariff Plans



Tata Sky Binge Plus Android TV Set-Top Box Now on Offer With Rs 1,000 Cashback



Airtel Xstream Box At Rs 2249 For Airtel Thanks Customers: Netflix, Live TV and More

With these new additions to the STB and add-ons line-up, d2h is now taking on Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV head-on. Tata Sky recently launched the Binge Plus Android TV STB. It also offers a voice activated remote that can be used to make Google Assistant searches and queries. The Binge Plus set-top box offers Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros Now, Zee5 and Hungama Play, with support for Netflix expected soon. It also includes a modular 'Catch-up' mode, which seemingly allows users to view live TV programming content of up to seven days earlier. It also comes bundled with Tata Sky's Binge subscription service which offers bundled access to all the streaming platforms, along with access to Tata Sky's video on demand library of TV shows and movies, as well as the ability to view TV content from the previous seven days. Users upgrading to the Binge Plus set-top box will get the first month of Binge free, and be charged Rs 249 per month after that.

Airtel also has the Xstream STB line-up. Airtel Xstream Box for DTH connections is offer the traditional TV broadcast channels as well as over the top (OTT) video streaming services including Amazon Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Jio Cinema and Netflix. The Xstream Box is 4K capable, which means streaming content that is offered in 4K will be readily available in that resolution for you. The Airtel Xstream box runs Android means you get access to pretty much every app that is built for the platform, with the Google Play Store which offers more than 5000 apps. The other Android functionalities, such as Assistant voice search and Chromecast are also available on this STB. The Airtel Xstream Box has 2GB of RAM as well as 8GB of internal storage. There is also a USB 2.0 port and a slot for a memory card up to 128GB in size. There is the HDMI 2.0 port which enables the 4K resolution support with compatible TVs. The Airtel Xstream Box supports the 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks and works with all broadband networks.

