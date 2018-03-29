English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Daddy's Home Star Will Ferrell to Delete Facebook Account
Ferrell joins the list of celebrities giving up their Facebook accounts.
Representative Image. (Image: AP)
Actor Will Ferrell has decided to delete his Facebook account by Friday. His page currently has 10.1 million fans.
Ferrell cited Facebook's mishandling of user data by Cambridge Analytica, a UK-based political data-analytics firm that obtained unauthorised information on 50 million users without their knowledge or consent, reports variety.com.
Facebook has pledged to make changes to give users more control over privacy settings and restrict usage of data on its platform and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologized for the situation. But those haven't satisfied Ferrell.
"I know I am not alone when I say that I was very disturbed to hear about Cambridge Analytica's misuse of millions of Facebook users' information in order to undermine our democracy and infringe on our citizens' privacy," Ferrell wrote in the post on Wednesday.
"I can no longer, in good conscience, use the services of a company that allowed the spread of propaganda and directly aimed it at those most vulnerable," he added.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
