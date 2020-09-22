Daily Objects UV Sterilizers Are Certified To Reduce COVID Virus By 99 Percent On Your Phones & More

Indian lifestyle and tech company Daily Objects has said that its line-up of UV sterilizers are now certified by the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), a constituent unit of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) of the Ministry of Science & Technology, which confirms that these products can reduce single strand RNA virus (SARS CoV- 2 or Covid-19) by more than 99% on the surface of any product or accessory. The Central Scientific Instruments Organisation is an Indian laboratory, which has tested the performance of the UV sterilizer products that Daily Objects sells in India. At this time, Daily Objects sells two types of UV Sterilizer products in India. There is the box-type Portable Multi-Functional UV Sterilizer which is priced at Rs 3,499 and there is also The Wield - UV-C Pocket Sterilizer which is priced at Rs 2,499.

In CSIR laboratory testing, the Daily Objects Wield inactivated 99% of SARS-CoV-2 virus on a surface with an exposure time of 14-42 seconds from a 2 cm gap and in 56-168 seconds from a 5 cm gap. The Portable Multi-Functional UV Sterilizer generates sufficient energy in 2-5 minutes to kill more than 99% of the virus. The Portable Multi-Functional UV Sterilizer has 9 UV-C bulbs on the underside of the lid pointing down at whatever products, such as smartphones, watches, accessories, earphones or cash for instance, you may put inside the compartment for sterilization. The Wield - UV-C Pocket Sterilizer is battery operated with the battery life up to 100 minutes—this also has a UV-C array that you need to point at any surface you want to sterilize. These products deploy the 200-275nm UV-C wavelength to disarm virus.

“With escalating anxiety around Covid-19 and it emerging as an airborne virus, there's a need to look beyond chemical disinfectant solutions - therefore we see UV light gaining popularity and being considered an effective and reliable source to disinfect daily items. As a brand, it was incumbent to introduce a convenient and high-efficiency sterilizing product - our recently launched UV-C solution tools - Certified and Approved by CSIR - aim at bringing us closer to our intention of making the working as well as living spaces germ-free,” says Pankaj Garg, CEO & Founder, Daily Objects.

Simply put, any good UV sterilizer uses a germicidal fluorescent lamp to envelop whatever it is that you want to disinfect. Studies have shown that this sterilization method is effective against foodborne pathogens, natural microbiota, moulds, and yeasts, for instance. This works by breaking down certain chemical bonds and scrambling the structure of the DNA, RNA and proteins, which renders the microorganism unable to multiply. That is when it is effectively dead.

The concept of UV actually comes from nature. The sun does send UV-A, UV-B and UV-C out into the solar system, and it is the natural UV-C which has the most energy that could also be dangerous—and therefore the earth’s atmosphere absorbs us from it. But the man-made sources of UV-C, when used in a controlled environment, can be used for sterilization purposes. Such as in this case. UV-C is used to clean water as well.

There are certain things you need to keep in mind though, such as that UV-C shouldn’t come in contact with the human skin or anywhere near our eyes. This is particularly relevant if you are using The Wield - UV-C Pocket Sterilizer.