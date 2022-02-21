CHANGE LANGUAGE
Daiwa Launches 'Made in India' Budget Smart TVs: All Details

Daiwa has launched new smart tv

Daiwa's new budget smart TVs run on the Cloud OS platform which offers support for popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video as well.

Domestic consumer electronic brand Daiwa on Monday launched two HD ready Smart TVs powered by Cloud TV in the Indian market. The 32-inch Smart TVs are priced at Rs 11,990 and Rs 12,490, while the 39-inch Smart TVs are

priced at Rs 17,990 and Rs 18,490.

Both TV lines come with a one-year warranty with an additional one-year warranty on the panels.

“The new Smart TVs come with a host of popular Streaming apps like Disney+, Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Sun NXT etc. To enhance the user experience, all Daiwa Smart TVs will have the Official Amazon Prime Video app, which will provide a plethora of entertainment possibilities. The TVs will also support Netflix, YouTube, and other services, as well as OTA updates," the company said in a statement.

The Smart TVs come with a new smart remote, with dedicated buttons for Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 and Movie Box. The Smart TV’s with Cloud TV Voice Assistance come with a voice remote with in-built Mic to allow users to operate the TV with their voice. The TVs support Cinema Mode, an A+ grade panel, quantum luminit technology, and 16.7 million colours.

The 32-inch Smart TV’s come with 20W stereo surround speakers and the 39-inch Smart TV’s come with surround sound box speakers. The TVs are equipped with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM and are run on Android 9.0 operating system and the A-53 quad-core processor.

The connectivity options include two HDMI and two USB ports along with Wi-Fi, Ethernet and Optical Output.

first published:February 21, 2022, 20:46 IST