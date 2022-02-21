Daiwa Launches 'Made in India' Budget Smart TVs: All Details

Domestic consumer electronic brand Daiwa on Monday launched two HD ready Smart TVs powered by Cloud TV in the Indian market. The 32-inch Smart TVs are priced at Rs 11,990 and Rs 12,490, while the 39-inch Smart TVs are

priced at Rs 17,990 and Rs 18,490.

Both TV lines come with a one-year warranty with an additional one-year warranty on the panels.

“The new Smart TVs come with a host of popular Streaming apps like Disney+, Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Sun NXT etc. To enhance the user experience, all Daiwa Smart TVs will have the Official Amazon Prime Video app, which will provide a plethora of entertainment possibilities. The TVs will also support Netflix, YouTube, and other services, as well as OTA updates," the company said in a statement.

The Smart TVs come with a new smart remote, with dedicated buttons for Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 and Movie Box. The Smart TV’s with Cloud TV Voice Assistance come with a voice remote with in-built Mic to allow users to operate the TV with their voice. The TVs support Cinema Mode, an A+ grade panel, quantum luminit technology, and 16.7 million colours.

The 32-inch Smart TV’s come with 20W stereo surround speakers and the 39-inch Smart TV’s come with surround sound box speakers. The TVs are equipped with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM and are run on Android 9.0 operating system and the A-53 quad-core processor.

The connectivity options include two HDMI and two USB ports along with Wi-Fi, Ethernet and Optical Output.

