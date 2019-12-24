Dark Mode on WhatsApp: Here’s Everything We Know About The Darker Theme

WhatsApp recently rolled out a new update for the WhatsApp Beta for iOS, and it is the 2.20.10.23 version. Most of the features tested in this beta will be a part of the official update which will be version 2.20.10 and shall be available via the App store. It is the same story for the WhatsApp for Android beta, which continues to test a bunch of new features, including the Dark Mode. However, we still do not have a confirmation on if and when the Dark Mode for WhatsApp will roll out for all users.

The WhatsApp beta update released a few days ago brought along some changes to the Dark Mode. There are improvements to the Dark Theme and the option has now been moved the feature to “Chats” Settings. The Dark Mode is one of the most-awaited features and is expected to be unveiled on Android as "Dark Theme". Apart from the dark mode, WhatsApp’s latest beta update has introduced new skins for six emojis. WhatsApp has also moved the Wallpaper option to the "Display" section, from the "Chats" settings it resided in earlier.

According to a report by WABetainfo, the new Dark Theme feature is being tested extensively to iron out any possible bugs. It further said WhatsApp is continuing to add new features for the Dark Theme before the release. WhatsApp Dark Mode feature in Android 9 or older versions of the Android operating system will be automatically tied to the users' smartphones' battery levels. That is, the Dark Mode will be automatically enabled when the smartphone is running on low battery and disabled when it has enough charge.

A few days ago, WhatsApp has introduced a call waiting feature to the stable version of Android. After the launch of the feature, WhatsApp users can now see when someone is calling them when they are on another voice call and they can accept or end the incoming call.

