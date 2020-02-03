Dark Theme For Gmail Missing For Certain Android 10 Users

At a time when apps are rolling out the dark theme, several Android 10 users have complained that Gmail’s dark mode is missing from their devices. According to a report by 9to5Google, the dark mode option, which was introduced for Gmail on Android 10 last year, is missing from preferences. Earlier, users would find the theme option in General Settings as the very first item. Now, those affected can’t see the option to switch between Light, Dark, and System default.

Pixel 2, 3, and 4 owners, who had the Dark theme enabled in Android system settings, are facing this problem in particular. Users, however, said that the issue has not affected their devices. Many also said that the Twitter account of Gmail is not offering useful responses beyond a generic support document about turning on the dark mode.

It’s not clear as to why the dark theme has gone missing from Gmail, ever since the last update rolled out to the Android client (version 2019.12.30) in mid-January. Android 10 users, who had dark theme enabled, got the option to switch to dark mode in Gmail in October last year. Owing to the slow update rollout, many users did not get it immediately after its release. This feature is available for iOS 13 as well. The demand for dark mode has gone up in the last one year with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram embracing the theme. The dark mode not only reduces strain on the eyes but also helps save the phone battery.

