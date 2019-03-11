English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dark Web Exposes Computer-Server Data Transfer to Hackers
Networked machines use keys and SSL/TLS certificates to identify and authenticate themselves when connecting to each other, much like humans employ user names and passwords to go online.
Dark Web Exposes Computer-Server Data Transfer to Hackers (Getty Images)
Loading...
Cybercriminals now have access to the most-secured data files used to facilitate confidential communication between organisations' servers and clients' computers on the Dark Web, say researchers. According to the team from Georgia State University and the University of Surrey, a thriving marketplace for Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificates exists on a hidden part of the Internet.
SSL and TLS are security technology (https protocol) that protects the transfer of data and information between computers and servers. Networked machines use keys and SSL/TLS certificates to identify and authenticate themselves when connecting to each other, much like humans employ user names and passwords to go online. According to the researchers, when these certificates are sold on the darknet, they are packaged with a wide range of crimeware that delivers machine identities to cybercriminals who use them to spoof websites, eavesdrop on encrypted traffic, perform attacks and steal sensitive data, among other activities.
"One very interesting aspect of this research was seeing TLS certificates packaged with wrap-around services -- such as Web design services -- to give attackers immediate access to high levels of online credibility and trust," informed lead author David Maimon, Associate Professor in Georgia State. A search of five marketplaces in the darknet uncovered 2,943 mentions for SSL and 75 for TLS.
In comparison, there were just 531 mentions for ransomware. It was surprising to discover, he added, how easy and inexpensive it is to acquire extended validation certificates, along with all the documentation needed to create very credible shell companies without any verification information. "This study found clear evidence of the rampant sale of TLS certificates on the Dark Net," said Kevin Bocek, Vice President of Security and Threat Intelligence for cybersecurity firm Venafi.
"Every organisation should be concerned that the certificates used to establish and maintain trust and privacy on the Internet are being weaponized and sold as commodities to cybercriminals."
SSL and TLS are security technology (https protocol) that protects the transfer of data and information between computers and servers. Networked machines use keys and SSL/TLS certificates to identify and authenticate themselves when connecting to each other, much like humans employ user names and passwords to go online. According to the researchers, when these certificates are sold on the darknet, they are packaged with a wide range of crimeware that delivers machine identities to cybercriminals who use them to spoof websites, eavesdrop on encrypted traffic, perform attacks and steal sensitive data, among other activities.
"One very interesting aspect of this research was seeing TLS certificates packaged with wrap-around services -- such as Web design services -- to give attackers immediate access to high levels of online credibility and trust," informed lead author David Maimon, Associate Professor in Georgia State. A search of five marketplaces in the darknet uncovered 2,943 mentions for SSL and 75 for TLS.
In comparison, there were just 531 mentions for ransomware. It was surprising to discover, he added, how easy and inexpensive it is to acquire extended validation certificates, along with all the documentation needed to create very credible shell companies without any verification information. "This study found clear evidence of the rampant sale of TLS certificates on the Dark Net," said Kevin Bocek, Vice President of Security and Threat Intelligence for cybersecurity firm Venafi.
"Every organisation should be concerned that the certificates used to establish and maintain trust and privacy on the Internet are being weaponized and sold as commodities to cybercriminals."
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's How to Download And Use The Voter Helpline App
- Tanisha Mukerji Faces Racism During New York Trip, Says 'It Was Traumatic to Experience'
- PewDiePie Fans Deface WWII Memorial in New York With a Viral Meme
- Anil Kapoor Finally Reacts to His Viral Ageless Memes, Reveals Which One He Loved the Most
- Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9: Punit Pathak Lifts the Trophy, Takes Home Prize Money of Rs 20 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results