English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Data Leak: Facebook Says 5.62 Lakh People Potentially Affected in India

Facebook has over 20 crore users in the country and the Indian government last month had shot-off notices to both Facebook and Analytica on the data breach issue.

PTI

Updated:April 5, 2018, 3:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Data Leak: Facebook Says 5.62 Lakh People Potentially Affected in India
Facebook Says 5.62 Lakh People Potentially Affected in India (Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville)
Social media giant Facebook said today that 5.62 lakh people in India were "potentially affected" by global data leak episode involving UK-based Cambridge Analytica. Facebook has over 20 crore users in the country and the Indian government last month had shot-off notices to both Facebook and Analytica on the data breach issue. Data mining firm Analytica has been accused of harvesting personal information of over millions of Facebook users illegally to influence polls in several countries. The Facebook had yesterday admitted that data on about 87 million people - mostly in the US - may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival: List of Discounts And Combo Offers on Smartphones, TV, Wearables And More

A Facebook spokesperson said that while 335 people in India were directly affected by an app installation, another 562,120 people were potentially affected as friends of those users. "This yields a total of 562,455 potentially affected people in India, which is 0.6 percent of the global number of potentially affected people," Facebook spokesperson added. The company said it is "investigating" the specific number of people whose information was accessed, including those in India.

Also Read: 'Be Ready For a Beating': Experts Advice Zuckerberg Ahead of Congress Test

The past few days have seen a global outrage over the breach of user data on Facebook, forcing the company to issue a public apology. Facebook's data breach scandal also sparked a furore in India with IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad last month warning the firm of "stringent" action for any attempt to influence polls through data theft and threatening to summon Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, if needed.

Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Recommended For You