Data Privacy Day 2023: Apple Launches New Education, Awareness Efforts - Check Details

Data Privacy Day 2023: The US-based tech giant Apple has launched a new set of educational resources which are designed with the intention to help users take control of their data, in celebration of Data Privacy Day.

“As threats to the privacy and security of personal information are on the rise, a new Today at Apple session will educate users on how they can safeguard their data." Apple has also partnered with Apple TV+ Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed in “A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data" to drive more awareness," the company said in a blog post.

The new features will activate on January 28. A new Today at Apple session, “Taking Charge of Your Privacy on iPhone,” will explore features including Mail Privacy Protection, Safety Check, Location Services, and passkeys. In this session, attendees will learn how they can customize each feature based on their individual privacy preferences. This session will be 30 minutes long and free for all.

“We created Today at Apple to spark creativity and enable our customers to get the most out of their Apple products and features,” said Tracey Hannelly, Apple’s senior director of Retail Engagement and Marketing said.

The company also demonstrated how the session will work along with how private data remains safe through a short film. Apple describes it as, “The whimsical short film “A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data” invites users to follow Apple TV+ Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed through his average day, explaining how bad actors misuse data — and how Apple works to keep his personal information safe."

The commitment to transparency and control — and to privacy-protecting innovations across its technology — gives Apple users more choice and more control over their personal information. On Data Privacy Day and every day, teams across Apple are pushing this work forward, said the company. Data Privacy Day is an international event that occurs every year on January 28.

Read all the Latest Tech News here