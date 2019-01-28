English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Data Privacy Day: Facebook Launches Business Hub For Privacy, Data Use Management
The hub contains information on topics including advertisements, privacy principles and guidelines to help companies understand rules like General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) -- which is a European Union (EU) regulation on data protection and privacy.
Celebrating Data Privacy Day on Monday, Facebook has launched a new "Privacy and Data Use Business Hub" to help businesses understand ways in which they could protect user-information while using the platform.
"We're continuing to work throughout the year to improve the privacy controls we offer on Facebook and better communicate about how we protect people's information," Erin Egan, Chief Privacy Officer, Facebook, wrote in a blog-post on Sunday.
Amidst all the data-breach scandals surrounding Facebook, apart from just working on its privacy settings, the social-networking giant is also taking steps to provide people with more transparency and control.
"In the coming months we will launch 'Clear History', a new control to let you see the information we get about your activity on other apps and websites, and disconnect that information from your account," Egan added.
As part of the Data Privacy Day celebrations, for two weeks, Facebook will show people a reminder in the News Feed, inviting them to take a privacy checkup.
