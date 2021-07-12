Data Running Out? Here's How To Reduce Data Usage On WhatsApp Voice, Video Calls

WhatsApp is a lifeline for every smartphone user, at least in India. The Facebook-owned messaging platform is one of the most common messaging app in the world, as it offers users more than just the ability to text their friends and family. WhatsApp’s voice and video calls are also used by everyone on a daily basis to get in touch with friends and family. However, there are times when WhatsApp’s voice and video calls take up a bit more data than they require, which further leads to battery drain. Luckily, there’s a way to reduce data consumption on WhatsApp voice and video calls.

Before we tell you how to reduce data consumption on WhatsApp voice and video calls, it is important to note that you have the latest version of WhatsApp (version 2.21.12.21 for Android, version 2.21.130.15 on iOS). On your WhatsApp, tap on the three vertical dots on the top right corner of the app, then tap on settings. After going into settings, users need to go into the ‘Storage and Data’ option. Then, they need to enable an option that says “Use less data for calls." This will allow WhatsApp to use the minimum required data on your smartphone for voice and video calls. Both iOS and Android users will find the option in the same ‘Storage and Data’ option within the settings.

WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned messaging platform was last month rumoured to bring end-to-end encryption for multiple devices soon.

