Happn, a popular dating app in India and worldwide, has announced new voice-based features to bridge the online gap between users amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says users will soon be able to add an audio note up to two minutes long to their profile, essentially introducing themselves. It might also help others differentiate between bot and legitimate profiles that lurk on several dating and social media platforms. Happn says the new features will first roll out to France and Argentina, followed by other markets.

Another feature coming to the platform is ‘audio call’ to let users talk to each other directly from the app. The audio call was also introduced on Happn’s popular competitors Bumble and Tinder in a bid to keep users on their respective platforms. It can also save the hassle of adding ‘matches’ to other personal platforms, like WhatsApp and Instagram. Audio calls use Wi-Fi or internet connectivity to function. Happn also plans on offering a “feed" of profiles in which users will first be able to discover the voice of their “potential crush" before seeing the rest of their profile. The company explains users will have the chance to fall for a resonance or an emotion and take advantage of the opportunity to get to know someone in a “completely different way."

According to a survey conducted by Happn, 75 percent of respondents believe in voice’s importance as the tone seemingly “plays a considerable role." Speaking more about the development, Karima Ben Abdelmalek, CEO of Happn said, “We’re sure that the next major development will be to offer singles more emotions in their experience, enabling them to truly recreate the feeling of a real-life encounter. These voice features are another step in the process." Users must ensure they are using the latest version of the app to enjoy these features.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here