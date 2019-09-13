Deep Diving into the OxygenOS History and Its Top Features

Taking over the Indian smartphone market slowly but steadily is OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. With a sleek design, cutting edge technology, and pocket-friendly pricing, the OnePlus range of phones are becoming a favourite for all! But one of the best parts is the software that comes pre-installed in all OnePlus phones. It is their brand of Android called OxygenOS that was launched in March 2015 to cater to the foreign market. Subsequently they also developed HydrogenOS, specifically for the Chinese market. What’s impressive is how regular updates for the OxygenOS has kept it ahead of its peers in providing a user experience like none other.

Here are some of the top features of OxygenOS you need to know.

1. Eye-pleasing design: One of the slickest and most efficient software, Android’s experience has been elevated by the OxygenOS which keeps the best of Android and adds some well-balanced additions. The eye-pleasing design of OxygenOS allows the user to take charge of how the software will look with customisation to the theme, font and accent colour. It is clean and elegant throughout, elevating the user experience a few notches.

2. Gaming features: Putting a smartphone to good work are the gaming features that kick in automatically as soon as the game begins and can be customised from the phone settings itself. If you wish to play undisturbed, you can simply route all your calls to ‘speaker only’ setting. This helps you get immersed into the phone with an enhanced display in HDR-style, by cutting distractions by blocking all notifications and more. With OnePlus 7 Pro, there’s also a Fnatic Mode that caters to pro-gamers and helps enhance their gaming experience. There’s also the Smart Boost feature that helps launch apps faster and will see improved functions with future updates.

3. Navigate around gestures: Customised gesture on the OxygenOS will put you to ease with its excellent performance and accessibility. Surely this is one of the main features to put OnePlus ahead of its peers. Well, you can also draw on the lock screen; write specific characters to get into a certain app as you choose between OS, soft navigation buttons, or gesture navigation.

4. Run parallel apps: Want to run two different pages of the app simultaneously with different login credentials? Do it with the run parallel apps feature in OxygenOS. This hassle-free feature enables you to work with two versions of the same app, making life easier for those that live, eat, and breathe social media.

5. App Locker: For people who priorities privacy over all else, you’ll love the app locker feature. The OxygenOS app locker is well integrated and will have you relying on it more than you imagine. With this feature, you can lock your apps with a password that becomes inaccessible to others and will keep your private data out of reach of anyone.

6. Improved shelf feature: Like the Google Assistant available on Android native, the OxygenOS shelf is well-stocked. Shortcuts to apps like notes, camera, battery usage and recent apps make life easy. You also don’t get the personalised new stories or weather updates on the OxygenOS shelf, which helps keep the clutter out; while it is also easy to customise and move around as per your needs.

7. The Zen Mode: With this new feature, spending time without your phone will be easy. With Zen Mode, your phone goes into lockdown for 20 minutes. It will, however, allow you to make emergency phone calls and take photos, but cuts you out and forces you to keep your phone down. Currently available for OnePlus 6 version phones and upwards, soon there will more updates that'll allow the user to change the timing and other settings of this feature.

