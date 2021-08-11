Deep Web May Not Be As Dark As You Think: These Search Engines Get You There

You probably never realised this. There is only a fraction of the internet that we can access from Google and Microsoft’s search platforms as well as other platforms including Amazon. A major part of the internet remains undercover. The content present on the internet that cannot be accessed through usual search engines like Google or Bing is known as the invisible internet. You may immediately associate that with all things anti-social, but that isn’t true. A major amount of data remains inaccessible as it resides in the invisible internet which is further divided into parts of deep web and dark web.

The deep web can be described as that part of the internet that requires an accreditation to access. It consists of library databases, email inboxes, personal records which includes financial, academic, health, and legal data, cloud storage drives, company intranets and much more. Meanwhile, to access the dark web one needs to use a dedicated browser like Tor to see the content. The dark web is more secretive than the regular web which makes up a fertile ground for illegal activities to flourish such as drug selling, human trafficking, and weapon sales. Considering the intricacies of the invisible web, it is quite understandable that one requires a different method to access the data present in these areas of the internet.

The WWW Virtual LibraryOne of the oldest catalogues on the web, this website was started by Tim Berners-Lee who also created the World Wide Web, back in 1991. It is a high-quality index of deep web content across dozens of categories as it is compiled by a group of volunteers who include the links by hand.

USA.govThis is a portal that will provide you with access to all the public material you need on every federal agency and state, local, or tribal government. One can also find information about government jobs, loans, grants, taxes, and much more through this search engine.

notEvil Dark WebFor those looking for an access to the dark web this search engine may come in handy. The search engine has a .onion domain name, hence one cannot access it through a regular web browser. To access the contents of the dark web, one needs to use a browser such as Tor and paste hss3uro2hsxfogfq.onion into the address bar. The website comes with a database of more than 32 million dark web sites.

The Wayback MachineThis search engines has access to more than 361 billion web pages on its servers, which allows users to search for content that is no longer available on the visible web.

PiplPipl can grant you access to searchable databases, member directories, court records, and other deep internet search content to offer you a detailed picture of a person.

