DEFEXPO INDIA 2022: Paras Aerospace Showcases Lethal Made-In-India Archer-B8 UCAV Attack Drone That Can Drop 8-mortar Bombs

At the DEFEXPO INDIA 2022 in Gandhinagar, Paras Aerospace showcased its lethal Archer-B8 UCAV attack drone that claims to provide serious firepower to India’s defences.

The made-in-India Archer-B8 has the capability of carrying 8-mortar bomb ammunition and dropping in a single sortie at the identified marked location. The dropping of payload ammunition can be done by controlling munition-dropping manually or autonomously at predefined marked positions.

Paras Aerospace is a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited and it claims that the Archer-B8 UCAV attack drone can provide tactical advantage to frontline soldiers in combat operations.This attack drone can identify, track and attack the enemy positions. Thus, helping in minimising battlefield casualties while providing strategic combat advantage.

“In today’s combat and surveillance scenarios, the drones are playing an important role right from monitoring, tracking, and even destroying the enemy positions. Archer-B8 is a definite advantage for the armed forces and homeland security agencies for surveillance and security operations. Imagine, a soldier being assisted with Archer-B8 can monitor remotely the enemy position and even attack those without becoming prone to an enemy’s weapon fire,” said Pankaj Akula, CEO, Paras Aerospace.

This company also specialises in designing and manufacturing drone cameras indigenously. The camera capabilities include dual EO-IR stabilisation, thermal sensors, laser locator for long-range observation, and being lightweight the drone’s payload carrying capacity is not compromised. The cameras have the capability to zoom up to X80.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here