'Delete Facebook' Says WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton parted ways with Facebook over a conflict with CEO Mark Zuckerberg and co-found Signal Foundation, which created the Signal app.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 11, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
'Delete Facebook' Says WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton
Brian Acton (File Photo)

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton recently said that he thinks people who are still on Facebook should delete it. Acton said he decided to make his feelings regarding Facebook public when the Cambridge Analytica scandal was at its peak. He made an announcement on Twitter, adding that the lack of 'tombstones' is a “fatal flaw” on Facebook. He went on to add that he decided to leave his remark on Twitter instead because it was "a lot more public and visible," the report said.

Acton is, however, not the first ex-Facebook executive to comment against the social media giant. The same was done by venture capitalist and CEO of Social Capital, Chamath Palihapitiya in 2017; when the former head of growth for Facebook went on to issue a statement saying that they have created tools that are "ripping apart the social fabric of how society works." As per an earlier Forbes report, Acton parted ways with Facebook over conflict with Mark Zuckerberg. Pressurised to monetise WhatsApp, Acton decided to quit, leaving behind $850 million in stocks. Since his departure from Facebook, Acton has gone ahead to co-found Signal Foundation, a non-profit organization, which created the encrypted messaging service Signal.

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
