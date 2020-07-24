Dell Alienware M15 R3, Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15, Dell G3 15 Gaming Notebooks Launched

Dell has announced a refresh for its gaming lineup in India. The company is bringing a total of four gaming laptops including the Alienware m15 R3, Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15, and Dell G3 15. The new gaming notebooks come with the latest 10th-gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce GPUs. Notably the Dell G5 15 SE is offered with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-series mobile processor with AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU.

According to Dell, the laptops will be available through Amazon, Flipkart, select Dell Exclusive Stores, and select large format retail and multi brand outlets.

Alienware m15 R3

The new Alienware m15 R3 was announced globally back in May and is said to be the thinnest and lightest Alienware laptop. It features a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Gamers can also opt for the 1,920x1,080 full-HD display with 300Hz refresh rate. This panel option is said to offer 3ms response time, 300 nits brightness, and 100 percent coverage of the sRGB color gamut. It will be available with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i9 processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super with Max-Q design. Memory options go up to 32GB DDR4 along with 1TB PCIe M.2SSD storage.

The notebook also offers a Magnesium-Alloy chassis, a per-key RGB backlit keyboard.and Tobii eye tracking. You can get up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, up to 1TB PCIe M.2SSD. The Dell Alienware m15 R3 will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,99,990,

Dell G5 15 SE (5505)

The Dell G5 15 SE (5505) features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with 60Hz refresh rate and 220nits of brightness. This one is powered by the AMD Ryzen 4000 H-series mobile processor with AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU. You can get up to 8GB RAM and 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD along with Killer Wireless 1650x 2x2 AX and Bluetooth v5.1, an HDMI port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB Type-C port and an Ethernet port. Pricing for the Dell G5 15 SE (5505) starts at Rs 74,990.

Dell G5 15 (5500)

The Dell G5 15 (5500) is offered with the latest 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card along with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD, and a full-size backlit keyboard. It is offered with an anti-glare15.6-inch full-HD display with 300nits brightness. Other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Gigabit Ethernet, an HDMI port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB 2.0 ports, an SD card slot, and a USB Type-C port. Pricing for the G5 15 (5500) starts at Rs 82,590

Dell G3 15 (3500)

The Dell G3 15 (3500) is the most affordable option and comes with up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. The notebook offers 16GB DDR4 RAM while storage options include 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD or 256GB PCIe M.2 SSD with 1TB 5400 RPM HDD configuration. There is a 15.6-inch full-HD 60Hz display either with 220 nits brightness or with 300 nits brightness. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, an HDMI port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB 2.0 ports, an SD card slot, and an Ethernet port. Prices start at Rs 73,990.