Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4 Gaming Laptops With GeForce RTX 30-Series GPUs Launched at CES 2021

Dell is refreshing its Alienware gaming laptops with Alienware m15 R4 and m17 R4 that now feature GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. The company shared the development at the ongoing CES 2021 event, though the exact RTX 30 series GPU models for the laptops remain unclear. Notably, the Dell Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m17 R4 still run Intel's 10th-Gen CPUs, similar to the R3 models from last year. The company has also announced the launch of Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop alongside the gaming laptops.

Dell had unveiled the new gaming laptops and desktop shortly after Nvidia announced the GeForce RTX 3060 GPU along with GeForce RTX 30-series powered laptop models at the CES 2021. Both laptops will retail in the US starting January 26, though the company is yet to announce their global availability details.

In terms of features, both Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m17 R4 come with a 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch display, respectively. Dell says that customers can choose the Alienware m17 R4 with up to 360Hz full-HD display (up to 300Hz on m15 model) to enjoy titles like Valorant and Cyberpunk 2077. Under the hood, they feature the 10th-Gen Intel Core i7-10870H or Core i9-10980HK mobile processor coupled with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 4TB of storage. Other notable features on the Dell Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m17 R4 laptops include an 86Wh battery, Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 with PowerShare technology, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and Alienware Graphics Amplifier port. The new models also use vapour chamber cooling as part of Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology designs for the R4 generation of laptops.

The Dell Alienware m15 R4 and Alienware m17 R4 come with a price tag of starting $2,149.99 (approx Rs 1.57 lakh).

On the other hand, Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 desktop by Dell also packs the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. However, customers can also choose the model with AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT-series GPUs graphics. The desktop is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processors with 16-cores and supports up to 128GB RAM in dual channel and up to 4TB of storage. Its connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports. The laptop available in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colour options. Customers in the US can purchase it today onwards for starting $1,079.99 (roughly Rs 79,000.