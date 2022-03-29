Dell Alienware X15 R2, Alienware X17 R2 Gaming Laptops Launched In India: Prices, Specifications And More

Computer-maker Dell has announced its latest gaming laptops, the Alienware X15 R2 and Alienware X17 R2 in India. The laptops come with Intel’s 12th-generation Core i7 or i9 processors and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. The gaming laptops also come with Alienware’s Cyro-Tech cooling technology, customisable AlienFX lighting, and more features. The Alienware X15 comes with a 15-inch display, while the X17 R2 comes with a 17-inch display. Both laptops are Alienware’s thinnest 15-inch and 17-inch laptops, the company said in a press release.

ALIENWARE X15 R2, Alienware X17 R2 Prices And Offers

The Alienware X15 R2 has been launched at a price of Rs 2,49,990 in India. The Alienware X17 R2, on the other hand, has been launched at a price of Rs 2,99,990 onwards in India. The laptops are available for purchase in India and can be bought across all Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Dell.com, and other offline multi-brand outlets.

ALIENWARE X15 R2 Specifications

The Alienware X15 R2 comes with a 15-inch display with options for an FHD resolution with 360Hz refresh rate or a QHD resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by Intel’s 12th generation Core i7H or i9HK processors paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. The Alienware X15 R2 comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of SSD storage.

ALIENWARE X17 R2 Specifications

The Alienware X17 R2, on the other hand, comes with a 17-inch display with a Full-HD resolution with 360Hz refresh rate. The laptop also comes powered with Intel’s 12th Generation CPUs paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPU with 16GB of VRAM. The laptop is powered by up to 64GB of LPDDR5 RAM paired with up to 4TB of SSD storage.

