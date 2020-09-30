Dell Announces New XPS 13 Series of Laptops With Intel's Tiger Lake Processor

Dell has announced an update to its XPS 13 laptops, the standard XPS 13 and the XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop. Both the new laptops will be made available in the US and Canada starting October 1, the company announced. Dell's new XPS 13 laptops will be powered by Intel's 11th generation Tiger Lake processors. The normal XPS 13 will be launched at $999 onwards (Rs. 73,730 by direct conversion), while the Dellh XPS 13 2-in-1 will cost $1,249 (Rs. 92,180 by direct conversion) in the US. Further, Dell has also announced a 'developer edition' of the XPS 13, which is a Linux-based device and will be the first laptop to come with preloaded Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

The new Dell XPS 13 laptops will come in two colours, 'Platinum Silver', and 'Frost'. The laptops, according to Dell are made with sustainably sourced materials that include recycled plastics and other materials. The new laptops feature 13-inch displays, and come with carbon fiber deck lids. The laptops start with a Intel Core i3, paired with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage configuration, and go up to an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, up to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, however, maxes out at 1TB of SSD storage. Both laptops have similar specifications. The standard XPS 13 features a 13.4-inch display with a 1920x1200 pixels Infinity Edge display with 100 percent coverage of sRGB colour space. Users can also opt for a 3840x2400 pixels Infinity Edge HDR 400 display with touch support.

There are no details if or when the new Dell XPS 13 laptops will make it to the Indian market.