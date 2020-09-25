Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop With 10th-Gen Intel Processors Launched at Rs. 1,61,990

Dell has introduced a new gaming laptop for its customers in India under its own gaming lineup. The new G7 15 comes with a neat looking design having slim bezels, a unique hinge design, RGB lighting, along with the latest Intel 10th-Gen Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards on the inside. The notebook seems to be taking some design inspirations from the more premium Alienware series, however it is positioned right below the latest Alienware M15.

The G7 15 is a 15.6-inch notebook and comes with a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution panel having a 300Hz refresh rate, 300nits of peak brightness and an anti-glare coating. It can be configured with up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i9-10885H processor along with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU. There is 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,933MHz and a 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD. As for ports and connectivity, there is Intel AX201/ Killer Wireless 1650 2x2 AC for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, an HDMI 2.0 port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an SD card slot, an RJ45 port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port with Thunderbolt 3. There’s also a dual stereo speaker system with Nahimic 3D Audio and a 720p webcam. The battery is a 6-cell 86Whr unit

The gaming laptop is backed by an 86Wh battery and you also get a 4-zone RGB backlit, spill-resistant keyboard along with the Alienware Command Centre software pre-installed on the machine.

As for pricing, the Dell G7 15 7500 will be available in two configurations. The Core i7-10750H model will cost Rs. 1,61,990, and the Core i9-10885H model is priced at Rs. 2,07,990. The notebook is available for purchase on Flipkart and select Dell Exclusive Stores and retail outlets.