You’d probably be already wondering what is so new and still so cool about laptops that evolve into convertible computing devices and the display can flip all the way into what can be at best described as a really heavy tablet. With the keyboard getting in the way, perhaps? The thing is, for the rest of the time when you do want to use a convertible computing device as God intended it, as a laptop, not many get the job done as well as the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 2-in-1. One glance at it and you’ll realize this oozes sophistication. Prices? Actually, the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 doesn’t cost a lot either. This can be had from around Rs 58,909 onwards. And this goes into battle with the HP Pavilion x360 series (prices start Rs 52,999) and the Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 Series (prices start Rs 79,999).

Does This Feel Like A Mid-Spec Variant? A quick glance through the variants on sale for the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 indicate that the entire line-up runs the 11th generation Intel Core processors. No complications then, of having older ones interspersed in the midst of the latest generation variants. The entry spec variant listed for Rs 58,989 on the Dell India website, is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. The variant we are reviewing is the variant that sits a level up—this runs an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and the Intel Iris Xe graphics—and this is priced at Rs 70,989 at the time of writing this. Higher spec variants add a Nvidia GeForce MX360 graphics alongside an Intel Core i5 processor or you can go the whole distance and choose the Intel Core i7 processor option with 16GB RAM. The list of accessories include the Active Pen stylus, which should add a dimension of utility and fun to the mix.

Can A Laptop Ever Be A Genuinely Good Convertible? To be honest, I’m not someone who really appreciates the 2-in-1 aspect across computing devices—I’d prefer focused brilliance rather than trying to do too many things. And a good laptop really tugs at the strings in the heart. The Dell Inspiron 14 5410 gets very close. There is that typical Dell laptop family resemblance, even if someone is to hide the Dell logo on the lid. It is a mix of aluminum, plastic and glass that your fingers will interface with while using this, and at no point did I get the impression that the materials weren’t good enough, it wasn’t put together well or that costs have been cut. And that isn’t always the case in laptops around this price band. For those who are interested, this can do all sorts of modes, allowing you to take the display all the way back and flat against the underside, to make it a pseudo tablet. The Dell Inspiron 14 5410 feels quite slim and while the spec sheet says this weighs around 1.5kg, it feels a bit lighter than that.

What Is The Situation With The Ports And Do I Need To Buy Adapters? The power key integrates the fingerprint sensor too. That incidentally is the only Windows Hello option available. Which is a bit surprising, because I’d have expected the Windows Hello Face support as well from the webcam that this comes with. What’s there works well, so that is what it is. The webcam has a physical slider to block it off—all your privacy paranoid folks would appreciate this. You’ll get two full sized USB 3.2 ports, a USB-C port, HDMI out, microSD card slot and the 3.5mm headphone jack. The power port is separate and doesn’t occupy the USB-C port, which should be handy for connecting external storage or a larger display, for instance.

How Much Power Under The Hood Is Enough Power? The Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor paired with 8GB RAM in the test machine that Dell sent my way for the Inspiron 14 5410, at no point, gave even the slightest indication that it may be about to run out of breath. A typical day at work when the extremely resource hungry countless Google Chrome tabs are carelessly opened, Microsoft Word documents are being switched around regularly, some more Chrome tabs are opened because the world cannot have any peace, in the midst of all this, someone sends you a really complicated Microsoft Excel spreadsheet to look at and Windows 10 also decides it may be a good time to download and install updates in the background—the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 didn’t complain at all. Long story short, this is more than enough powerful for most of us using this at home and at work and a mix of both use cases. That being said, I’d recommend checking if the variant you pick can be upgraded to 16GB RAM, because that’ll simply give you the futureproofed peace of mind for the duration you’d be holding on to this laptop. Yet, I have to report back that the Dell Inspiron 14 5410’s fans do power up to cool things down even when the laptop is left pretty much idle with minimal app load, and you cannot miss the whirring sound and the sound of the air gushing out of the vents. Not sure if that’s a preemptive step to keep temperatures in check, because the app load surely wasn’t causing load on the CPU or the memory in many such instances.

What Good Is The Dell Inspiron 14 5410’s Display? Very good, actually. This is a 14-inch IPS touchscreen, and you’ll almost immediately notice the really thin bezels around the screen. As far as the world of Windows 10 laptops go, no one does slimmer frames around the displays better than Dell. Not only does that enhance the look, but the display itself feels more immersive because you have less of a suggestion on either side that the real estate is about to end. The debate that I’ve regularly had with a lot of folks revolves around the display resolution. There is the school of thought which suggests that a 4K display or at least something higher than Full HD is necessary. It isn’t. Remember, this will be your Netflix streaming device occasionally. Rest of the time, the more pixels there are to light up, the quicker the battery drain will be. A Full HD display resolution on laptops is the best of both worlds. It is a bright display, though at times, there was the rather annoying bug which wouldn’t let you change brightness using the keyboard shortcut keys—typical Windows laptop issues, no getting around these.

Is The Dell Inspiron 14 5410’s Battery Life Robust? Speaking of battery life, the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 gets a 41 Whr battery. For my usage, as a work laptop at around 50% brightness, this lasted close to 7 hours on a single charge. Reduce the brightness to around 30% (which is adequately bright, mind you) and that incrementally increases by about 30 minutes. To be fair, I expected more, but this can just about scrape you through a day at work or a long-ish flight before you’ll need to plug this in again.

The Last Word: Dell Inspiron 14 5410 Has Everything Seen Before, But Better In Every Way

The Dell Inspiron 14 5410 isn’t bringing anything new to the table. We know laptops, and we very well know laptops that pretend to be tablets and something in-between. But that isn’t Dell’s problem. Instead, what the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 does is it takes everything and makes it feel well done. A nice look with the Platinum Silver Finish which has a tonal color-blocking palmrest which shouldn’t fade over time. The keyboard is nicely laid out and it’s a matter of time before you get used to the slightly softer key response. The touchpad is large and responsive. The display is bright and I like just the right amount of colour richness it throws at you. Everything just seems to be in place for a Windows 10 (soon to be Windows 11) convertible, including the price tag. The Dell Inspiron 14 5410 feels worth the money you spend for it. And that isn’t always the case even with more expensive laptops.

