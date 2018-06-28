Dell Introduces New Portfolio of All-in-Ones in India

Dell has launched a new range of Inspiron All-in-Ones (AIOs) desktops. The AIO portfolio includes the Inspiron "22 3000" and Inspiron "24 3000". The new range of devices come with full HD Anti-Glare IPS display, built-in stereo speakers and pop-up webcam in a slim panel. As per the company, the pop-up webcam feature ensures that it stays hidden, until the user makes use of the camera, providing privacy to consumers. Dell's New AIOs come with a wireless mouse and keyboard option along with easy to set up 802.11 AC wireless connectivity.Alen Joe Jose, Product Marketing Director, Consumer and Small Business at Dell India, said in a statement, "AIOs are often considered when surveying options of personal computers, by families particularly when it comes to collaborative use. The space-saving design supports multiple users in one household to start with." He also added, "The all-in-one form factor is seeing continued innovation at Dell. We will continue the tradition of delivering an 'all-in-one exceptional value' to our customers through these innovations."Dell's Inspiron "22 3000" is powered by Intel Pentium 4415U processor, 7th-Gen Intel Core i3-7130U processor and 7th-Gen AMD A6-9225 processor with Radeon R4 Graphics while the Inspiron "24 3000" is powered by 7th-Gen Intel Core i3-7130U processor and the 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7200U processor. Both AIOs feature a display screen measuring about 21.5 inches and weigh in at around 4.27 Kgs.Dell Inspiron "22 3000" AIO with AMD A6-9225 processor is priced at Rs 29,990 while Inspiron "22" and "24 3000" AIO with Intel processor variants start at Rs 34,590. Both AIOs are available in black and white colours on www.dell.co.in and across the country at Dell exclusive stores, multi-brand outlets and Croma.(Complied with inputs from IANS)