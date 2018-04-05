English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dell Introduces Next-Gen Consumer PCs, Displays
The new laptop and AIO portfolio are powered by Windows 10 and packed with Intel's latest 8th Gen Core processors for powerful performance.
Dell Introduces Next-Gen Consumer PCs, Displays
Dell on Wednesday announced a new family of Inspiron All-in-Ones (AIO), an updated XPS 15 flagship notebook, Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 Special Edition, six "S Series" displays and the availability and new colour of its XPS 15 2-in-1 laptop. The new laptop and AIO portfolio are powered by Windows 10 and packed with Intel's latest 8th Gen Core processors for powerful performance.
Also Read: Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance
"We always bring the latest innovation to consumers and couldn't be more excited with the beautiful designs, cinematic experiences and enhanced performance our new consumer portfolio brings customers," Ray Wah, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Dell Consumer and Small Business Product Group, said in a statement. The company said that its Dell Cinema technology, announced at the CES 2018 in Las Vegas in January, is available on the majority of new consumer PC lineup.
Also Read: Facebook's Zuckerberg to Testify Before US Congress April 10-11
The flagship "XPS 15" now has latest six-core 8th Generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics. The laptop includes an UltraSharp 4K Ultra HD InfinityEdge touch display with 100 percent Adobe RGB colour for lifelike images. XPS 15 will be available for pre-order on April 16 on Dell.com in the US starting at $999.99.
The company announced that XPS 15 2-in-1 was now available for purchase globally. The notebook has a high-performance 15-inch InfinityEdge 4K display in an impossibly slim 16 mm form. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 is available globally on Dell.com starting at $1,299.99 and the brushed onyx version available starting in May. The Inspiron 22 and 24 3000 AIOs feature up to 7th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 16GB of storage, DDR4 memory and optional NVIDA GeForce MX110 discrete graphics, combined with a stylish design.
Inspiron 22 and 24 3000 AIOs are available globally on Dell.com starting at $399.99.
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
Also Read: Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance
"We always bring the latest innovation to consumers and couldn't be more excited with the beautiful designs, cinematic experiences and enhanced performance our new consumer portfolio brings customers," Ray Wah, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Dell Consumer and Small Business Product Group, said in a statement. The company said that its Dell Cinema technology, announced at the CES 2018 in Las Vegas in January, is available on the majority of new consumer PC lineup.
Also Read: Facebook's Zuckerberg to Testify Before US Congress April 10-11
The flagship "XPS 15" now has latest six-core 8th Generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics. The laptop includes an UltraSharp 4K Ultra HD InfinityEdge touch display with 100 percent Adobe RGB colour for lifelike images. XPS 15 will be available for pre-order on April 16 on Dell.com in the US starting at $999.99.
The company announced that XPS 15 2-in-1 was now available for purchase globally. The notebook has a high-performance 15-inch InfinityEdge 4K display in an impossibly slim 16 mm form. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 is available globally on Dell.com starting at $1,299.99 and the brushed onyx version available starting in May. The Inspiron 22 and 24 3000 AIOs feature up to 7th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 16GB of storage, DDR4 memory and optional NVIDA GeForce MX110 discrete graphics, combined with a stylish design.
Inspiron 22 and 24 3000 AIOs are available globally on Dell.com starting at $399.99.
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
-
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Plus: It’s a Fake Malicious App; Don’t Fall For it
- SRH Need to Sort Out 'Little Details', Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Watch: Ranbir Nails Ranveer’s Malhari Hook Step; Deepika Struggles With Copying the Move
- Sanjay Dutt Gets Angry, Walks Out After Questions About Madhuri Dixit; Watch Video
- Deepika-Anisha, Katrina-Isabelle, Alia-Shaheen Take To Social Media To Showcase Their Sisterly Bond