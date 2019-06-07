Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 Launched in India as an XPS Equivalent for Enterprise Users

After announcing its new premium commercial notebook at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2019, Dell has brought the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 to India. The company claims it is the world’s smallest commercial 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop and has been recognised as an innovation award honoree for offering the ‘perfect convergence of speed, security, mobility, versatility and productivity.’

The new notebook takes design inspiration from the premium XPS range and includes a CNC machined aluminum chassis with a magnesium alloy finish at the bottom for better heat dissipation. It also has slim bezels, enabling the company to offer a 14-inch display in a 13-inch form factor. The new notebook also is the first ever to use a proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology. This allows the notebook to detect user presence, wake the system up, and immediately scan for facial recognition to log in with Windows Hello.

The company has also focused on designing the device antenna in such a way that the metal chassis doesn’t hamper the wireless performance. WIth ExpressCharge, the battery can be charged to up 80 percent in one hour. For improved thermal performance, the Latitude 7400 2-in-1, makes use of GORE material infused by an aerogel, which was used by NASA on its Stardust probe.

As for the configuration, the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 features Intel's 8th generation quad-core CPUs with upto Core-i7 and 16GB of RAM. The notebook can be configured with upto 1TB m.2 NVMe storage and features Cat16 Gigabit LTE along with support for WiFi 6. Other features include a 78WHr battery, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one HDMI 1.4 port, dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi with 2x2 MIMO antennas and Bluetooth 5.0. Pricing starts at Rs 1,35,000 and is currently available for all enterprise customers.