Dell Launches New AIOs, Alienware, G-Series Laptops in India

Dell India on Thursday launched new laptops in its "Alienware" series, high-performance gaming "G Series" and All-in-Ones (AIOs) in its Inspiron series. Dell "G3 15" gaming laptop will be available at a starting price of Rs 80,990 from July 13, Dell "G7 15" gaming laptop will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,24,690 while the price of Alienware 15 laptop starts at Rs 1,46,890. The price of Alienware 17 laptop starts at Rs 2,08,790 while "Inspiron 24 5000" AIO at Rs 91,690."Dell earned the trust of our consumers as the 'most trusted brand' in 2018. It is our responsibility to maintain the trust with the best in all categories of PCs we operate in," P. Krishnakumar, Senior Vice President and General Manager-Consumer and Small Business, Dell India, said in a statement."Dell continues to work towards being in the top consideration set for all kinds of gamers and gaming communities," Krishnakumar added. The 15-inch Dell "G3" is powered with 8th Gen Intel processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TI. Dell "G7" features 8th Gen Intel core i9 processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX up to 1060 with "Max-Q" design technology.The Inspiron AIO carries a 4GB "GDDR5 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050". Alienware 15 and 17 are built with premium materials and feature 8th Gen Intel Core i9 k-Series processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080.