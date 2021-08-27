Dell has launched five new laptop models including two gaming laptops under the Alienware brand, two Dell XPS laptops, and a new Dell G15 laptop. The new laptops launched include the Alienware x15 R1, Alienware x17 R1, Dell XPS 15, Dell XPS 17, and the Dell G15. The new laptops come with Intel processors, except the new Dell G15 which gives users the choice of opting between an AMD or an Intel CPU. The laptops start at a price of Rs 82,990 for the Dell G15’s AMD variant. The Intel variant for the Dell G15 is priced at Rs 94,990. Further, the Dell Alienware x15 R1 is priced at Rs 2,40,990 onwards, and the Alienware x17 R1 is priced at Rs 2,90,990. The Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17, on the other hand, are priced at Rs 2,23,990 and Rs 2,64,490, respectively. The new laptops from Dell will go on sale next month. The Dell G15 go on sale starting September 23, while the Alienware x15, Alienware x17, XPS 15, and XPS 17 will go on sale in India on September 3.

Alienware x15 R1

The Dell Alienware x15 R1 is equipped with the brand’ propriety Cryo-Tech cooling technology that is claimed to deliver up to 25 percent improved thermal resistance over other gaming laptops using Element 31 thermal interface material. The Alienware x15 comes with a 15.6-inch display with a 1080p resolution and a 360Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by up to an Intel Core i9-11900H CPU paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and up to 32GB of RAM. The laptop comes with up to 1TB of internal storage and has a 87Whr battery that comes with a 240W charger.

Alienware x17 R1

The Dell Alienware x17 R1, on the other hand, comes with Element 31 for thermals instead of the Cryo-Tech cooling technology. The laptop comes with a larger 17.3-inch display with a 1080p resolution and a 360Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Alienware x17 is powered by up to an Intel i9-11980HK processor paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. This laptop too, comes with 1TB of internal storage and has the same connectivity options as the Alienware x15 R1.

Dell XPS 15

Dell XPS 15 comes with a 15.6-inch 4K UHD+ touchscren display with DisplayHDR certification, 500 nits of peak brightness, and more. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by an Intel Core i9-11900H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, paired with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 4×4 SSD storage. The laptop comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Gen 3.2 type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an SD card slot. The laptop comes with an 86Whr battery.

Dell XPS 17

The Dell XPS 17 comes wtih a 17-inch 4K display with DisplayHDR 400 certification, 500 nits of peak brightness, and more. Under the hood, the Dell XPS 17 is powered by an Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, paired with up to 32GB of RAM. The laptop comes with four Thunderbolt 4 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Dell G15

The Dell G15, cheapest of the lot, comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x 1,080 pixels) LED backlit display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits of peak brightness. The Dell G15 can be configured with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-10800H processor or an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor. The Dell G15 laptop comes with three graphic options - Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti.

