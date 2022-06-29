Dell Launches New Dell Latitude Laptops And Precision Mobile Workspaces: Price, Specs And More

PC-maker Dell has launched its latest lineup of laptops and PCs for commercial users. The launches include new laptops in the Dell Latitude series, and Dell’s mobile workstations in the Dell Precision series. The Dell Latitude series gets three new laptops, the Latitude 9430, Dell Latitude 7430, Latitude 7330, the Dell Precision 5570, Precision 5470, and the Dell Precision 3470.

Dell Latitude Series, Precision Series Prices And Availability

The new Dell products are available for sale in India starting today. The Dell Latitude 7330 starts at a price of Rs 99,990 in the country, the Latitude 7430 starts at a price of Rs 94,990, and the Dell Latitude 9430 is priced at Rs 1,45,990 onwards. The Dell Precision series starts at a price of Rs 79,990 for the Precision 3470. The Dell Precision 5570 is priced at Rs 1,42,990, and the Dell Precision 5470 is priced at Rs 1,46,990 onwards.

Dell Latitude Specifications

The new Dell Latitude laptops are equipped with the latest 12th-generation Intel Core processors, paired with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX GPUs, and more. The Dell Latitude 7330 comes with a 13.3-inch display and weighs under 1kg. The company claims the Latitude 7330 is the world’s smallest and lightest 13.3-inch premium laptop.

The Dell Latitude 7430, on the other hand, comes with a 2-in-1 design with a 14-inch display. The laptop comes with up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The top-of-the-line Dell Latitude 9430 is an ultra-premium notebook that comes with a 14-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptop also comes with an FHD camera for better video calls.

Dell Precision Series Specifications

The Dell Precision 5470 is claimed to be the world’s smallest, thinnest, and most powerful 14-inch Mobile Workstation (MWS). The MWS comes with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, 4TB of storage and a choice of NVIDIA RTX A1000 Graphics.

The Dell Precision 5570, on the other hand, comes as the company’s thinnest and smallest 15-inch MWS, packing Intel’s 12th Generation Core processors, along with Ndivia’s RTX A2000 graphics.

